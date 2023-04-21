'OFFICIALS' CAUGHT ON AUDIO HIRING FRENCH MAFIA HITMEN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawless elected leaders in Oklahoma were secretly recorded on audio by a local newspaper publisher. They admitted to being linked to the (French) Mafia. Apparently they also say the (French) Mafia runs Louisiana & Oklahoma politics. They seemingly conspired to hire hitmen from that mafia to assassinate their critics: ▶️ 👉 https://www.texarkanagazette.com/news/2023/apr/17/mccurtain-county-oklahoma-residents-protest/