President of Prophetic Witness Movement International, Dr. Alec Passmore, returns to Chartridge Mission Church for their annual prophecy conference. The sombre subject is World In Crisis: Where Will It End? Is time running out for the human race? What is our destiny? What signs will alert us to Jesus's triumphant return? All Nations are living on their credit cards and drowning in unsurmountable debt. The time is near for the Anti-Christ to take the world stage.

Scriptures used: Luke 21, 1 Corinthians, Genesis 15, Psalm 102, Matthew 24, Revelation 13:16-17 & 17:1-4, 1 Thessalonians 1, Ephesians 5:25.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 24th September 2023.

