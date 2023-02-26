Clinton Body Count: The Untold Story of America’s Most Notorious Serial Killers

Scholars of the Clinton Body Count posit that there are spikes in deaths around key scandals in the Clintons’ political careers. For example, the Whitewater scandal in the early 90s, the impeachment trial in the late 90s, and Hillary’s doomed run for the White House in 2016.

But the deaths have continued to this day and they all have key details in common. The people who died mysterious deaths were shot spontaneously and in public places, sometimes from behind, sometimes by unknown assailants and often just before they were set to release incriminating evidence concerning the Clintons’ activities. In most cases, there were no signs of theft at the crime scenes. And while some of the deaths were ruled “suicides” despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, other cases remain officially unsolved.

The death of Bill Clinton’s former aide Mark Middleton is a classic of the genre. It was ruled a “suicide” by the Perryville sheriff’s office this week, despite the suspicious circumstances in which his body was found.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

