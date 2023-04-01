© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special Forces "🅾️tvazhnyh" burn the equipment of Ukrainian terrorists
The Armed Forces jumped on the BMP and set off to look for non-traditional Western values and democracy, but the guards of the traditional foundations from the Novosibirsk special forces detachment “stopped” the Ukrainian militants in time and sent them to replenish the Bandera battalion.
By the way, the battalion is not completed yet, there are free places