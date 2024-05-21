BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1 Kings 13 The Consequences Of Jeroboam's Sin
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
7 views • 12 months ago

Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 13 which talks about The Consequences Of Jeroboam's Sin.

We look at the importance of obedience to the following the Word of God.

We look at the issue in this chapter of Revival.

There is also an issue of spiritual abuse that is touched on briefly, which is in connection to lying as the one of the prophets did to manipulate the situation.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

revivalobediencebible teachingspiritual abuse
