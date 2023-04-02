BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Poha, USDA-organic rice from India tested for contamination, radiation - guess which came out cleaner?
890 views • 04/02/2023

Premium video trailer.  Thick poha, thin poha, USDA organic-labelled rice from India are tested.  Poha is flat rice aka pounded rice.  

These tests are intended for:

Parents concerned about autism from herbicides, farmers feeding their animals rice, USDA-label believers, avoiders of pesticides, immune system compromised, elderly, Indian families with relatives in India, poha eaters, organic restaurant chefs, patrons, Surrey, BC, no farmers no food, poisoined planet inhabitants, viewers of Stew Peters' episode on GMO food in breakfast cereals, turbo cancer patients.

Bottom line for me:  I would rather buy from Health Ranger Store if the Canuckistan gubbermint didn't seemingly ban imports (targeted, prohibitive, punishing treatment -- demands payment by credit cards only) at the Canada Post pickup locations.  Update from other Canadians appreciated.


parents ,autism , herbicides, farmers, glyphosate, feed, rice, USDA,  poha, pesticides, immune , compromised, elderly, Indian , Monsanto, Bayer, health,  India, organic ,Surrey, BC, food, poisoined ,  Stew, Peters ,GMO , breakfast ,cereals, turbo ,cancer, patients


healthcancerglyphosategmomonsantofoodpesticidesherbicidesbayerautismorganicindiapetersindiansurreyimmuneturboelderlybreakfastcompromisedricecerealspatientsstewpoha
