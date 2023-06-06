Ukrainian Militants Destroyed Dam and Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station - June 5, 2023

The destroyed dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station - June 5, 2023

Making the situation even worse, water levels behind the dam are at a 30 year high. The city of Kherson will need to be evacuated in its entirety in the next 24-48 hoursUpstream from the Nova Kakhovka Dam is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant which sits along the Kakhovka reservoir. This could cause problems for cooling the reactors as the nuclear plant relies on water from the reservoir.

This will create lack of water, problems for Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, said the following last night.

Tonight, the Kiev regime committed another terrorist crime: the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station facilities were blown up, flooding a large area. The purpose of these actions is reportedly as follows.

◽️Having failed to succeed in the offensive operations, the enemy intends to redeploy the units and hardware from Kherson direction to its offensive area in order to strengthen its potential, significantly weakening its position in Kherson direction. The enemy has begun building defensive positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River, which indicates the intention to turn to defence there.

◽️In order to prevent Russia's offensive actions in this section of the front, the Kiev regime has carried out a sabotage, essentially a terrorist act, which has resulted in the flooding of significant areas and will have serious and long-lasting environmental consequences.

◽️In addition, the release of water from the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, according to available data, has been significantly increased, leading to even greater flooding of areas.

◽️This fact proves that the large-scale diversion was planned in advance by the Kiev regime.

And this:

Ukraine has denied and of course as usual blame Russia.

NATO secretary general and UK Foreign Secretary as per tradition blame Russia for Kakhovka dam incident…











