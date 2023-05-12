X22 REPORT Ep. 3067b - No Sleep In DC, Treason At The Highest Level, Trump Dropped The Hammer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3067b - May 11, 2023
No Sleep In DC, Treason At The Highest Level, Trump Dropped The Hammer
The [DS] destroyed themselves by holding the CNN town hall meeting with Trump. The people saw how CNN host lied and how Trump told the truth. Trump dropped the hammer on them, there is no sleep in DC. Treason at the highest level is now being exposed. This crimes that Biden, Obama and other are all coming out and nothing can stop this, nothing.
