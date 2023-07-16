BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOGA UNCOILED (Original Classic) - At One With The Kundalini Serpent Spirit; East Invades West
Luke2136
Luke2136
07/16/2023

'Yoga' - a Trojan horse filled with slithering serpents be informed

Yoga Uncoiled (Original Classic) - At One With The Serpent Spirit; East Invades West

The word 'Kundalini' comes from the ancient Sanskrit language [1000-500 B.C.] - the literal definition is 'coiled snake' - becoming empowered by 'the Kundalini' is the very essence of yoga

Jeremiah Films

[One slight disclaimer: Producers of video cite and/or quote numerous scripture references taken from Westcott-Hort bible versions. The use of these bible versions can not be endorsed - they only introduce error; see Authorized Version only: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/p/words-of-lord-are-pure-words-as-silver.html ]

Matthew 23:15,33 'Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.. Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?'

 see also [Brighteon]: Gods Of The New Age (Original Classic)

kabbalahyogaspiritualityoccultchristianityreligionfaithmysticismserpentkundalinihinduismtm
