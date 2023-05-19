The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Guilty But Not Condemned?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

One of Satans' most powerful weapons is not guilt Warriors Of Light, but condemnation that we tend to adopt due to guilt. Guilt is a by-product of the Holy Spirit convicting us of sin, but since Jesus' sacrifice on the cross, the price for our sins has been paid. What he wants from us is to change our minds (repent) about sin and move into his righteousness that he paid for.

Rejoice and Let's ROCK!

Video credits:

John Gray on Patience |

How to Get Rid of Condemnation

| Joyce Meyer

https://www.youtube.com/@joycemeyer

LEGEND - After The Fall

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3pVxpSc

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/434uOnb

From Danyael L. Johnson (USN Retired)

https://www.youtube.com/@DanielLJohnson

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net