⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (27 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU and 5th Border Detachment of the Ukrainian border police near Liptsy, Kazachya Lopan, and Slatino (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 60 troops, four motor vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 43rd, 53rd, 60th, 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoosinovo, Bezmyatezhnoye (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, Ivanovka, Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Russian units repelled four counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 14th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Tank Brigade of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 450 troops, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, a Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 155-mm M198 howitzer and a 105-mm M119 gun made in the USA. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and hit formations of the 28th, 54th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 37th Marine Brig near Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Andreyevka, and Slavyansk (DPR).

Three counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 24th Mech'd Brig and 76th Air Assault Brig were repelled.

AFU losses to more than 400 troops, two motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One missile and artillery depot was destroyed.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novoya Ilinka (DPR) and defeated manpower and hardware of the 151st Mech'd Brigade of the AFU, 38th Marine Brigade, and 132nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Leonidovka, and Dimitrov (DPR).

Russian units repelled ten counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 53rd, 100th, 151st mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

The enemy lost up to 415 troops, seven motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Vostok GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 32nd Mech'd Brigade, 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, and 241st Territorial Defence Brig near Volnoye Pole, Komar (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg).



Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 23rd Mech'd Brig and 110th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 145 troops, two tanks, a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mech'd Brigade of the AFU and 118th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Novoyakovlevka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, three motor vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. A Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 144 areas.

▫️AD units shot down 54 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,773 UAVs, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,515 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,492 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,631 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,762 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



❗️Over the past 24 hours, Energodar and surrounding areas of the Zaporozhye NPP were attacked six times by copter-type unmanned aerial vehicles and shelled twice by tube artillery.



All unmanned aerial vehicles were either destroyed by air defence units or suppressed by electronic warfare assets. As a result of the provocation, there are neither casualties nor damage.



At the moment, the staff of the Zaporozhye NPP continues to work as usual, the radiological level around the NPP's facilities is normal.



