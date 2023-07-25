𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗙 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗘𝗗⁉️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former White House chef, 45-year-old, who was a great swimmer, was found dead in a pond on the south shore of Martha's Vineyard, near Obama's Home, according to Massachusetts police 👀
Vaxxident or Murder???
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/obamas-personal-chef-found-dead-near-familys-marthas-vineyard-mansion
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌