The Biden Administration Weighs Next Steps Following The Terror Attack On U.S.S. Carney

The Biden administration is now proceeding with caution regarding next steps, following the Houthi attack on the U.S.S Carney, and other commercial ships in the Red Sea. For more on this latest escalation, we turned to one America’s Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige.
