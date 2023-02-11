BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Twitter Hearings Prove the FBI Committed Treason Against America
67 views • 02/11/2023

The congressional testimony of Yoel Roth, formerly of Twitter, proves that the FBI, the deep state, and the media, colluded to get Joe Biden reelected, having primed the various social media companies from Twitter to Facebook, to no doubt Google, into anticipating the possibility that the Russians would dump disinformation specifically about Hunter Biden right before the election. It's flat out treason, they did not serve the American people, rather got their ideological favorite elected.#fbi #yoelroth #twitter #hunterbiden #laptop #conspiracy


Keywords
treasonfacebooksocial mediafbideep statetwitterdonald trump2020 electionjoe bidenconspiracyhunter bidenmark zuckerbergjoe rogantraitorscongressional testimonyhunter biden laptoptwitter filesyoel rothfbi conspiracy
