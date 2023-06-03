Part 3 - All-Cause Excess Mortality in Switzerland & 5G EMF Radiation As The Cause of ALL CV Deaths!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SummaryDuring the meeting, Dr. Robert Young and Anders Brunstad discussed the correlation between excess mortality in Switzerland and electromagnetic frequencies, particularly in relation to the launch of 5G and 4G LTE. They argued that the introduction of these frequencies has led to excess mortality in various age groups, with the highest rates in the 80+ age group. They also discussed the dangers of electromagnetic frequencies and the need for a global conversation about the future of communication technology. Additionally, Anders Brunstad presented an argument for the correlation between virus outbreaks and technological advancements, suggesting that viruses are not the cause of illness, but rather a result of cell poisoning caused by these technologies. Dr. Robert Young added to the discussion by stating that viruses are always associated with some form of chemical or radiation poisoning. They both emphasized the importance of prevention in fighting disease and suggested that those interested in learning more about this topic should visit Dr. Robert Young's website at: www.drrobertyoung.com
Chapters & Topics
Chapter descriptions
Excess Mortality and Electromagnetic Frequencies in Switzerland0:01
Switzerland's approach to regulating EMF frequencies and its impact on mortality rates
The Dangers of Electromagnetic Frequencies and Five G19:53
The harmful effects of electromagnetic frequencies on living organisms, including humans, animals, plants, insects, bees, reptiles, and birds.
The need to protect ourselves from the harmful effects of 5G frequencies and revert back to safer modes of communication.
The correlation between virus outbreaks and technological advancements29:05
The association of viruses with chemical or radiation poisoning.
Action Items
Discontinue the use of 5G frequencies and revert back to safer modes of communication.22:57
Visit Dr. Robert Young's website for more information on the charts and details discussed in the meeting.38:26
Key Questions
How can we protect ourselves from the harmful effects of electromagnetic frequencies, particularly 5G frequencies?22:57
What is the association of viruses with some chemical or radiation poisoning?37:55
