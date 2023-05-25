© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The movement of nuclear weapons to Belarus has begun, - Lukashenka
“It was necessary to prepare storage places, and so on. We all did it,” said the President of the Republic of Belarus.
At the same time, to a clarifying question whether nuclear weapons have already arrived in the country, Lukashenka answered “possibly”.