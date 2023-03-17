Explosive Interview ! ! ! DC Gulag Political Prisoner Jeffrey McKellop

HE HAS THE PROOF: DC Gulag Political Prisoner and Decorated Army Special Forces Soldier Jeffrey McKellop Reveals Extent of Government Agents at J6 Capitol Protest – IT WAS A COMPLETE SET-UP!

Jeffrey McKellop is a decorated former 3rd Special Forces Group soldier and US government contractor. Jeffrey is currently being held in the DC Gulag in Washington DC as a political prisoner after he served his country for 22 years of military service.

Jeffrey has been silenced by his government. After his arrest in March 2021, Jeffrey delved into video footage and documented evidence from January 6. Jeffrey was able to identify numerous government informants and agitators in the massive Trump crowd that day. After he put together his evidence he sent it out to numerous contacts. That was when the FBI came into his prison cell and took his research. They then attempted to silence him and banned him from phone and mail privileges.

Jeffrey’s trial is scheduled to start in April, 2023. He has been in prison for two years TODAY without a trial. He was arrested on March 17, 2021.

On Thursday Jeffrey McKellop called The Gateway Pundit. We had a long conversation with Jeffrey. And we were blown away. Jeffrey McKellop dropped BOMB after BOMB!

Jeffrey asked if we could post his fundraiser page so he can help his children. The government took everything from this American patriot.

** Please donate here to Jeffrey McKellop’s GiveSendGo account.

https://www.givesendgo.com/G3JTE



https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/kevin-oleary-slams-idiot-manager-of-silicon-valley-bank-says-we-should-have-let-it-fail-video/

