More Scenes from the Indonesian Hospital after the Israeli Strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp - Oct 31, 2023

More Scenes from the Indonesian Hospital after the Israeli Strike on Jabalia - Oct 31, 2023
Scenes from the Indonesian Hospital after the Israeli strike on Jabalia.
Some unverified sources say that the hospital has fuel left until tomorrow evening.
Adding:
Gaza Ministry of Interior statements regarding the Israeli strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza:
- The initial number of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre is estimated at 400, including martyrs and wounded.
- Jabalia Camp was subjected to bombardment with 6 bombs, each weighing one ton of explosives.
- The occupation destroyed a residential neighborhood in the center of Jabalia Camp completely.
- The majority of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre are children and women.