Exposing charms, curses, spells and such like things of the enemy.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bringing understanding in Jesus Christ's name about the enemy's tactics using spells, curses, charms and such like things and how his name is ALL powerful over them.
Proverbs 26:2 As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address:
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
P.O Box 5133
Cleveland, TN 37320
Prayer Email:
[email protected]
Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e