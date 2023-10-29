BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposing charms, curses, spells and such like things of the enemy.
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
95 views • 10/29/2023

Bringing understanding in Jesus Christ's name about the enemy's tactics using spells, curses, charms and such like things and how his name is ALL powerful over them.


Proverbs 26:2 As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.

Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
P.O Box 5133
Cleveland, TN 37320

Prayer Email:
[email protected]

Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

