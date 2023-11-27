Trump Presidency And The American Police State -NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 26 2023

HEADLINE NEWS

NTEB PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: What Will Happen When The Next Trump Presidency And The American Police State Meet Head-On, And What If They Don’t?

What would a Trump presidency look like when The Donald uses his administration to get revenge the same way the Biden administration police state has been doing it to him?

For anyone who’s paid even a marginal amount of attention over the last 8 years, you know that America has become a severely-fractured and tribal nation, where there is a different administration of justice based on your political leanings, ideologies and what you say on social media. Biden and Trump both mishandled documents, yet only one is punished. J6 participants are jailed while BLM agitants who burned buildings and killed people walk free. The cop who killed George Floyd has just been stabbed nearly to death in his prison cell, while the cop who killed Ashli Babbitt had a secret trial, was let go scot-free and is praised by the Left. I bet you don’t even know his name, and that’s on purpose.

If you know the right people, you can commit crimes at will. This is America in 2023, and it’s about to get a whole lot worse in 2024.

“The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.” Psalms 19:7 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the ‘land of the free’ has become decidedly less free, much less free. This article you are reading right now is sitting on a site branded as an ‘extremist organization’ by the US Cyber Command. Donald Trump ran for president with a vow to ‘drain the Swamp’, and he did not fulfill that promise. In fact, the very Swamp he vowed to drain now has him pinned to the wall facing 91 felony counts in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia. It’ll be a miracle if he manages to stay out of jail, let alone become the 47th president of the United States. But…what if he does? What would a Trump presidency look like when The Donald uses his administration to get revenge the same way the Biden administration is doing it to him? What happens to America at that point? Today we show you how much The Swamp has grown, how deep the Deep State has become, and what the future of America might look like when we run it through the filter of your King James Bible. All this and updates on Hamas, the hostages, and everything else you need to know.

