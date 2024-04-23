The Bible is not "Just a Book" - and a couple of other indisputable FACTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A couple of great videos that I found.
I stitched them together in hopes you'll enjoy them as much as I did
I don't have the links to all of them, but included the one I did have
Witsit wins debate after debate!
It's like watching Bruce Lee fight with the three stooges!
original video: Witsit Getsit destroys the globe! Video by @maththfcx on X
May Yahuwah grant you strength and protection brothers and sisters
