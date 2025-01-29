Trump’s New AI Plan: WHAT THEY AREN'T TELLING YOU

StarGate,Trumps New AI Plan,WHAT THEY ARENT TELLING YOU https:/www.youtube.com/watch?v=RK-RZSuweRI

And if you want to try Ground News today, go ahead and go to groundnews. com slash what do you meme and get 40% off of access with the Vantage Plan. All right, now back to the video. So what exactly is the issue with using AI? I mean, what's the worst that can happen if literally every single step you take is analyzed in real-time? Well, to start, widespread surveillance would fundamentally alter how people interact, creating a world where people feel pressured to constantly self-censor their actions and words out of fear that they could be used against them. And over time, this destroys personal freedom as people no longer feel safe to express themselves without fear of misrepresentation or punishment. Relationships will shift from trust and mere compliance, leading to fear, division, and unfairness.

Not to mention that false positives can wrongly accuse innocent people and erode trust in the system, while an over-reliance on it can lead to unfair penalties. And while self-censorship is concerning, the potential for abuse is even more alarming. And just to be clear, I'm not saying that AI as a whole is bad, nor am I implying that we should fear it and never use it. As I've said before, AI is a tool, and like all tools, it can be used for good or it can be used for bad. When AI is used to monitor every move, it becomes a powerful tool for control. Just like China's social credit system, where missing a payment can mean losing access to travel, hotels, or even good schools.

Just imagine not being able to enroll your kids in a good school because you fell behind on a debt. So while China's system is meant to encourage trustworthiness, it raises serious concerns about privacy and government overreach, showing just how easily surveillance can be used to control people's lives. And even history has shown us time and time again that when governments take surveillance too far, people push back. In East Germany, for example, the Stasi secret police monitored nearly every aspect of life, creating widespread fear and mistrust, and eventually the system collapsed as its citizens grew tired of living under constant scrutiny. Similarly, China's social credit system has sparked criticism and quiet resistance, with people finding different ways to avoid tracking and push back against restrictions. So all of these and other examples highlight a deeper truth.







