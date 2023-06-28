BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Government Plane landed at Dulles, Washington shut down all flights
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
452 views • 06/28/2023

🚨The Russian government jet, part of President Vladimir Putin’s special flight squadron, landed in Washington at 2pm yesterday local time, having circumvented NATO airspace by flying around the Norwegian coastline.

First we were told flights were cancelled due to weather. Then due to equipment failures. 

Reports state they are picking up diplomats, but speculation arises that something else is happening.  Was this an emergency diplomatic mission to try to avoid open warfare, or hmm, something else? Could Russia have sent a representative to inform DC they have evidence the CIA was behind the attempted coup? We may not know for sometime the facts.


We've heard about thousands of flights cancelled or delayed... they are saying its due to weather..... Meh, weather has been clear!!



Washington shut down all flights recently most likely due to this flight!

Keywords
russian planedulles airportfaa shut down
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy