Meet The Shady Israeli Group Behind Many Atrocity Stories | Propaganda & Co.
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
188 views
Published 2 months ago

An Israeli R*PIST founded the group that is spreading 'mass r*pe' stories and 'atrocity propaganda' lies

Release Date: 2023

🔗 All Credit To Propaganda & Co: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_6vXQnKtLA

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/propagandad

🔗 Propaganda & Co WebSite: https://propagandaandco.tech/

🔗 Scandal-stained Israeli ‘rescue’ group fuels October 7 fabrications: https://thegrayzone.com/2023/12/06/scandal-israeli-october-7-fabrications/

🔗 There are no women on record claiming that they suffered sexual violence on Oct. 7th: https://twitter.com/aaronjmate/status/1741288199866249288

🔗 Hamas 'Mass Rape' Hoax Falls Apart: Israeli Paper Admits 'Evidence' of Alleged Rapes Has 'Slipped Away': https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64116

✳️ Watch - Let's Talk About What DID Happen On October 7th... | Propaganda & Co. ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v44coaf-lets-talk-about-what-did-happen-on-october-7th...-propaganda-and-co..html

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

propagandaisraelpalestinegazaexposetony blinkenpropaganda and coatrocity storieszakayehuda meshizahavyossi landau

