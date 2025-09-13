The Role of the Military & Operation Hammer's Global Justice

John Michael Chambers details the critical role of the military in the ongoing global defense war. This episode focuses on Operation Hammer, the large-scale initiative led by the White Hats—a coalition of military personnel dedicated to upholding their oath against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Discover how this global operation is systematically dismantling networks of corruption and targeting high-ranking officials, corporate magnates, and influential figures engaged in crimes against humanity. Learn about the meticulous evidence gathering, the significance of high-profile arrests, and the powerful message being sent that no one is above the law. This report outlines how Operation Hammer is setting a new standard for global accountability and justice, marking the beginning of a new era through military tribunals and international collaboration.





