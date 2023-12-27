Babylon is fallen: the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 27, 2023.





Matthew 12:25-26, And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand: And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?





Satan’s church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, is a homo and pedo-led church, which killed over 50 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, which points to Revelation 17:6.





It’s a divided church; it does not stand with God but with satan as the dragon gives its power and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. The Vatican is linked directly with the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 17:3 as part of a demonic union of church and state, the only one of its kind in the world, located in Rome.





The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is very divided as witnessed by the on-going, public disputes between Jesuit pope, pope Francis, and his cardinals and bishops:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/13/george-pell-wrote-memo-calling-papacy-of-pope-francis-a-catastrophe





Cardinal McCarrick’s paedophile sex ring: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZZQtofvmFSL/





Vatican paedophilia in France: https://apnews.com/article/europe-france-child-abuse-sexual-abuse-by-clergy-religion-ab5da1ff10f905b1c338a6f3427a1c66





Revelation 17:12 says: And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These ten kings shall turn against the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and destroy her with fire in Revelation 17:16. The destruction of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is further confirmed in Revelation 18:8-9. And the heavens will rejoice at Babylon’s destruction in Revelation 19:1-4.





To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon and turn to the Christ of the Bible as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before God destroys her with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington