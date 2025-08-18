BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pt. 5 Deep Dive Into: Chicago Film Industry - Chicago Rising: George Spoor, Kleine & the Nickelodeon
Yissilmissil Productions
Yissilmissil Productions
12 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 4 weeks ago

(Streamed live to YouTube on April 19th, 2024)

Watch this series as a playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3CPu_swiQJOkDN-gBU0th9o


In this installment I will be reviewing some Chicago-shot 2-minute films from the early 1900s as an introduction, before some informational reading with a slideshow.


In this series, I will be reviewing the film industry during 1900s Chicago, IL and reading from the book, "Flickering Empire: How Chicago Invented the U.S. Film Industry" by Michael Glover Smith and Adam Selzer.


Check out my other Deep Dive series:

Bermuda Triangle Deep Dive Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3CVBdizqxgPpKP1TlcOpBXX

Coral Castle Deep Dive Series Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3D9i1L0xoJdM0VlB3CDdryn


Like and subscribe for more content like this!


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdossWkK3oO6y6k5fSQPB1w/join


Check out my eBay store: https://www.ebay.com/str/yissilmissilcollectibles


Subscribe to our Substack: https://stevenyasell.substack.com/podcast

Add us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@yissilmissil

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264

Add us on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@yissilmissil


Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yissilmissilprodu

Follow us on Twitter: https://x.com/yissilmissil

Add us on Instagram: yissilmissil


Backup Channels:

https://www.youtube.com/@yissilmissil2

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell


http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com

Keywords
bookchicagofilmedisonchaplinsteven yasellyissilmissilfilm industrydeep diveworlds fairwelleslive readingflickering empirekinetoscopemicheaux
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy