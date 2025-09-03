Certain Drugs that can induce Dementia by Dr Kim

Dr Kim discusses and lists certain drugs that are linked to causing dementia by 50%, potentially by at least 12 months. He cites sources he's researched. He walks us through what those drugs are.

Some might be beneficial for short-term use. Look into non-anticholinergic options. Consult a competent healthcare professional before making any changes. Ask about or look into safer alternatives, especially for long-term use.

You might find him on the dreaded youtube channel.





DISCLAIMER: TwoRivers, TwoRiversCrossing, Foxhole, Brighteon, and this channel are not responsible for the opinions, comments or actions of guests, viewers and their shared content. This channel is for information and/or entertainment purposes only and does not recommend or endorse any financial, medical, or legal entities and offers no professional advice.

Under section 107 of the Copyright Act (1976) of the U.S., it is legally permissible to use copyrighted material for educational, research, reporting or criticizing/commenting without permission from the copyright's owner.





#dementia #news, #healthnews #jama #brain #cerbralcortex #brainfog #nonanticholingergicoptions #ashwaganda #MagnesiumGlycinate(for sleep) #MagnesiumThreonate(for cognition) #MagnesiumTaurate #melatonin #chamomile #allergies #insomnia #anxiety #depression