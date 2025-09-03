BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Certain Drugs that can induce Dementia by Dr Kim
TwoRivers
TwoRivers
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 2 weeks ago

Dr Kim discusses and lists certain drugs that are linked to causing dementia by 50%, potentially by at least 12 months. He cites sources he's researched. He walks us through what those drugs are. 

Some might be beneficial for short-term use. Look into non-anticholinergic options. Consult a competent healthcare professional before making any changes. Ask about or look into safer alternatives, especially for long-term use. 

You might find him on the dreaded youtube channel. 


DISCLAIMER: TwoRivers, TwoRiversCrossing, Foxhole, Brighteon, and this channel are not responsible for the opinions, comments or actions of guests, viewers and their shared content. This channel is for information and/or entertainment purposes only and does not recommend or endorse any financial, medical, or legal entities and offers no professional advice.

Under section 107 of the Copyright Act (1976) of the U.S., it is legally permissible to use copyrighted material for educational, research, reporting or criticizing/commenting without permission from the copyright's owner.


#dementia #news, #healthnews #jama #brain #cerbralcortex #brainfog #nonanticholingergicoptions #ashwaganda #MagnesiumGlycinate(for sleep)  #MagnesiumThreonate(for cognition) #MagnesiumTaurate  #melatonin #chamomile #allergies #insomnia #anxiety #depression

Keywords
healthdementianewsdrugsbrainmedicineneurologyallergiesanxietyinsomniaanticholinergicsdeperession
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy