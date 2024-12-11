Maple Eggnog





Ingredients:

Makes 2 servings.

-2 organic egg yolks

-2 Tbsp. HRS Organic Maple Sugar Powder

-1/3 cup HRS Organic Heavy Cream Powder

-1/2 cup GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder

-2 cups water

-1/8 tsp. of ground nutmeg

-1/4 tsp. GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder

-Pinch of ground cinnamon





Instructions:

1. Mix egg yolks with maple powder and set aside.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine heavy cream powder, milk powder, nutmeg, vanilla and water. Use a milk frother, whisk, or mixer until all powder and clumps have been dissolved.

3. Stir often until mixture reaches a bare simmer.

4. Combine hot milk mixture to the egg mixture 1/4 cup at a time until most of the hot milk mixture has been added to the eggs. Then pour the mixture back into the saucepan on the stove.

5. Stir until it reaches about 160 F.

6. Refrigerate until chilled. It will thicken as it cools.

7. Serve with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Enjoy!