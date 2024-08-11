174-Tricia Jackson on the Root Cause of Societal Decline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard and Tricia Jackson, primary candidate for West Virginia Treasurer, discuss how to tackle the issue of almost one half of all West Virginia births being outside of marriage. They talk about the need to present clear expectations and standards to children and youth. Helping children to develop emotional intelligence, and not just going by their feelings, was discussed as an important element of tackling this issue.
Richard discusses the idea of developing STAR (Students Teaching Abstinence & Responsibility) and other leadership clubs that emphasize character development and sexual abstinence.