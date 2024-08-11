BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#174-Tricia Jackson on the Root Cause of Societal Decline
VisionRoot
VisionRoot
9 months ago

Richard and Tricia Jackson, primary candidate for West Virginia Treasurer, discuss how to tackle the issue of almost one half of all West Virginia births being outside of marriage.  They talk about the need to present clear expectations and standards to children and youth.  Helping children to develop emotional intelligence, and not just going by their feelings, was discussed as an important element of tackling this issue. 
Richard discusses the idea of developing STAR (Students Teaching Abstinence & Responsibility) and other leadership clubs that emphasize character development and sexual abstinence.

Keywords
marriagefamiliesfamily breakdownfamily strengtheningabstinence before marriageoutside of marriage birthsyouth educationfamily education
