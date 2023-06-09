The Arrest of Donald Trump is Imminent!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime.” - Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin's secret police.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges. Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Joe Biden as the House moves to impeach the President over a $5 million Ukrainian bribe.
Trump Indictment Happened Same Day FBI Revealed Burisma Paid Biden $5 Million...
https://wltreport.com/2023/06/08/coincidence-trump-indictment-happened-same-day-fbi-revealed-burisma-paid-joe-biden-5-million/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN/