Jim Jordan reveals what ex-U.S. attorney told him about Biden investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MOST 'COMPELLING' ARGUMENT: Rep. Jim Jordan joins Eric Bolling to reveal what a former U.S. attorney told him regarding his efforts to investigate Biden family business dealings.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html