Truth, Censorship, YHWH’s Rules, “Left vs. Right”, Proprietary Rip-offs, “Military Incompetance”, JOOS!
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
8 views • 6 months ago

SR 2024-11-25 The Burden of Truth

Topic list:

* The burden of Truth.
* The “New Normal” of intense censorship as evidenced by Facebook threatening Johnny’s vids.
* Coarse language vs. “cursing”.
* If they aren’t disappearing Johnny, THEY’RE disappearing.
* What was the sin of good King Hezekiah?
* Of military history and monsters: Johnny vs. Jimmy Dore.
* Another YHWH Rule: you will toil.
* There are actually TWO keys to good movie-making.
* Only “Lake” and “Palmer” left...
* John Deere is the Apple of farm equipment.
* “Left” vs. “Right”: what they REALLY mean.
* Here’s one the “Left” gets “right”...sort-of.
* Revolution is the only solution.
* Milking repairs: the new way to rob you.
* Steve Jobs pushes Johnny off his treadmill.
* Mandatory piracy warnings and previews: what Johnny will do about them.
* The New Zealand military and fat female Freemasons running the show.
* Zed for Kiwis and Limeys...NEXT.
* Betraying the “Totenkopf”: how “justice” is SUPPOSED to be carried out (“AIDS” revisited).
* Jake Shields, “Stew” Peters and Greg Reese all say “IT’S THE JOOS!!!”
* “JARED KUSHNER IS TAKING OVER TRUMP...AGAIN!!!”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Keywords
censorshipjewsjesuits
