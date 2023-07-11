BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#349: Reading The Script For World War 3 | James Corbett
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
134 views • 07/11/2023

July 10, 2023


Macroaggressions with Charlie Robinson

@Macroaggressions

1,783 followers
It sometimes feels as if our reality is part of some carefully coordinated script or outline that the global power structure has planned for humanity. The events feel inorganic and forced, so it begs the question of how much control we have over the outcome of the world.

James Corbett knows how to read the script and describe it in a way that makes sense to everyone, but it seems like magic when he predicts outcomes years in advance. We know from history that world wars preclude economic paradigm shifts, and we’re definitely heading into an economic catastrophe, so could the march to World War 3 really be that far away?

What is the new role for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China, and is this the end of the Dollar? Will the new economic system be built on the ashes of World War 3, or do we still have time to rewrite the script for how this whole thing turns out? James Corbett has some thoughts, and he’s not going to sugarcoat it any longer.

HYPOCRAZY New Book: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2

Website: http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/

Macroaggressions Merch Store:
https://www.teepublic.com/stores/macroaggressions?ref_id=22530

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions

C60 Purple Power - https://c60purplepower.com/
Promo Code: MACRO

My Patriot Supply: Go to https://www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com for $100 off a 4-week supply of food.

Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO

Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/

LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com

EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO

James Corbett: www.corbettreport.com

Keywords
russiaciaworld war 3ukrainejames corbettwagnernatodatabioweaponcharlie robinsoncovid vaccinemacroaggressions
