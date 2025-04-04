VAX POISONED OLYMPIAN SUFFERS ANAPHYLAXIS AT OLYMPICS

Gymnast Suffers 'Severe Allergic Reaction' in Olympic Village: 'That's Not Going to Stop Me'

Levi Jung-Ruivivar formerly competed for the U.S. national team and is representing the Philippines during the Paris Olympics

A former member of the U.S. national women's gymnastics team is recovering after suffering what she called a "severe allergic reaction" while staying in the Paris Olympic Village as part of Team Philippines.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, 18, shared photos of herself receiving medical attention on social media July 25, just ahead of the start of the 2024 Summer Games. The incident occurred earlier in the week on July 22, she said.

"This Monday I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction," explained Jung-Ruivivar. "I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction. When I got back to my room [I] called my parents and got help from my roommate Aleah [Finnegan] to find the medical emergency clinic in the Village."

July 26, 2024 08:46AM EDT

https://peopleDOTcom/former-us-gymnast-suffers-severe-allergic-reaction-in-2024-olympic-village-8684287

###

August 9, 2024

@lilafeuerstein

VACCINATED AND TATTED 😱😱

@levijungruivivar YEAH, staying healthy

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C-eKRQHPj1f/?img_index=1

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10158656250347669&set=ecnf.674507668

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile/674507668/search/?q=vaccine