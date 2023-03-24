CrossTalk News- Fauci Gets WRECKED By Based Black Man, Israel To BAN Christianity

Cross Talk News





March 23, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke and Paul Harrell From National file discuss the recent Trump Arrest Hoax and the newly released footage of Fauci getting told off by an inner city black man. They also discuss Israel's proposed legislation to BAN Christianity, as well as Uganda's move to Criminalize Homosexuality.





