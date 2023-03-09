BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part-10 - The Gates Foundation Selling Children on the Internet - 2-25-2021
59 views • 03/09/2023

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investments in Big Pharma companies and some of the worst polluters in the world (like Bayer/Monsanto) are overshadowed by their interest in companies that sell products on-line. We’ll show you Gates’ involvement in pedophilia and child trafficking, his close friendship with convicted child-abuser Epstein, his visits to Epstein-Island, and his massive financial support of webshops that sell Adrenochrome and items that refer to missing children through strange codes. Mister Nice turns out not to be so nice after all...

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter

*This is the corrected second upload of part 10. The original upload was viewed 111,600 times before we took it down due to an error.*

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

