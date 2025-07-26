Russian Armed Forces raise the flag in Novoekonomichne the first town in Pokrovsk group, captured during a highly successful battle, successfully destroying Ukrainian formations held by the West. As video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on July 25, 2025, shows Russian soldiers from the Tsentr Group of Forces raising the Russian Flag next to the Church of the Nativity of the Virgin, Novoekonomichne, T-0504, E-flank Pokrovsk, located directly in the center and west of Novoekonomichne. This new victory will pave the way around the Ukrainian group of troops for the Battle of Myrnohrad. Although one defensive minefield remains in the area, the situation has gone from very bad to dire for Ukrainian forces in the greater center of Pokrovsk, a strategic city located in Donetsk.

During its capture, which marked a major Ukrainian collapse on the Novoekonomichne front, Russian soldiers from the 5th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade launched a multi-weapons attack against several Ukrainian formations. They successfully forced out enemy formations, including five mechanized brigades of AFU, one airborne assault brigade, three assault brigades, one Jaeger brigade, one airborne brigade, one marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades, and two National Guard brigades. The Russian assault troops then entered building after building, eliminating the remaining enemy forces after largely countering drone fire. Thus, capturing the settlement allowed for the severance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' supply lines. The Russian Flag was raised after the clearing operation.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net