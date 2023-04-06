UR-77 Meteorite of Russian Brave Group neutralized Ukrainian positions in Kremennaya forest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The crew of UR-77 Meteorite self-propelled rocket launcher of Central Military District of Russian Brave Group works to neutralize fortified positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in a forest near Kremennaya, Luhansk region. Calculation UR-77 Meteorite delivered a payload that caused the detonation of anti-tank and antipersonnel mines and set fire to fortifications in the jungle belt.
Mirrored - TeleTruth