© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The actual video that landed me a permanent ban on TikTok, labeled as, “Mis-Information”. These liberal nut-jobs cannot comprehend facts & truths.
Trump/patriot-friendly free speech social media & video sites... - https://xephula.com/blogs/406213/Trump-patriot-friendly-free-speech-social-media-video-sites-list