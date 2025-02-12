BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump's Trade War With Canada - 100% Tariffs On Cars? | Maverick News Call in Show
Maverick News
Maverick News
47 views • 7 months ago

Trump hints at imposing 100% tariffs on cars from Canada, claiming they've taken the American auto industry. CALL-IN SHOW SPECIAL: Join the conversation! What's your take on Trump's tariff tactics against our neighbor, Canada? News Highlights with Rick Walker: Jordan agrees to host Palestinian children needing medical care Canada's Premiers strategize with U.S. officials on dealing with Trump's policies Steel industry braces for impact from potential new tariffs Ford CEO discusses the chaos and costs due to recent political decisions Support Maverick News: Keep independent journalism alive with your donations at freedomreporters.com or maverickdonations.com. #Trump #Tariffs #AutoIndustry #Ford #Cars

