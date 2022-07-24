© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmRAB1_BmK0
7/24/2022 Miles Guo: The fact that the SEC regulates Coinbase and has categorized 9 crypto assets as securities is great news for the Himalaya Exchange, which serves as the reference for the world's regulatory authorities. Unlike other crypto exchanges that are speculative, non-compliant, risk-taking, and bogus, the Himalaya Exchange and the Himalaya Coin are the cleanest, most compliant, and most secure in the world.