BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments How Ukraine Succeeded in Counterattacking Against Russia
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 10/07/2023

US Military News


Oct 5, 2023


Ukraine launched a major counter-offensive in early June to push back Russian forces who had seized territory. Their strategy involved simultaneous attacks at three key points along the 600-mile-plus frontline.


The most important sector of the frontline, as it could allow Ukraine to cut off Russia's supply lines to Crimea and isolate the peninsula. Ukraine can hope for a collapse of Russian morale and cohesion under the sustained Ukrainian pressure.


Ukraine can conduct a steady pressure and interdiction campaign along the entire frontline, supported by long-range precision strikes on Russian rear areas. This would disrupt the Russian logistics, communications, and command and control and weaken their ability to reinforce and resupply their frontline units.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1CJkdpwi3w

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainecounterattackfrontline
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy