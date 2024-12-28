Citizens Bid Farewell to 8 Martyrs from Tulkarm Camps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Farewell to 8 martyrs inside Thabet Thabet Government Hospital, including two women and five young men, who were killed by the occupation forces during their two-day military operation in Tulkarem camps.
Interview: Hussein Al-Sheikh Ali, uncle of martyr Bara’a Attar.
Reporting: Tasneem. Sleet
Filmed: 26/12/2024
