Support Your Freedom to Speak:
INVERSION: Equalizer 3 & CIA Lies
I AM A PERSON
Published a month ago

In operation GLADIO the CIA (then OSS) collaborated with Nazis to commit terrorism (including the bombing of women and children) in order to stop the rise of marxist politicians in western Europe.  I hate the demoniac Marx and satanic communism, but EQUALIZER 3 totally inverted the historical reality.

Keywords
ciapropagandaoperationdenzel washingtonossinversiongladioequalizer 3

