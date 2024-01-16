Klaus 'Anal' Schwab, founder of the WEF, speaking at this year's annual Davos meeting

Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, speaking at this year's annual Davos meeting: In the face of "transformative" global "challenges" such as "climate change", we risk becoming "much more ego-centred on a national and individual level".



"To break this cycle, we need a paradigm shift. We must rebuild trust, and that's actually the theme of our meeting. We have to rebuild trust."



Globalist doublespeak translation: As the pre-fabricated "solution" to our various manufactured global "crises", we need to move away from individual and national sovereignty, by building trust in rule by unelected globalist bodies such as the World Economic Forum.



