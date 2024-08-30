MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER CURBSTOMPS MARK ZUCKERBERG ☈ ON HIS DISINGENUOUS APOLOGY OVER CENSORSHIP ON FB

Michael Shellenberger - In his new letter, Zuckerberg goes beyond what he told Rogan.





He says FBI specifically warned of disinfo re: Hunter Biden & his client, Burisma, the Ukrainian nat gas company.





It's hard proof that the FBI illegally interfered in the elections.





Someone should go to prison for it.





Source: https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1828945091693801824





We give the CIA and FBI great powers and expect they won't abuse them. But the evidence is now overwhelming that the CIA & FBI violated the Wiretap Act, spread disinformation, and interfered in the 2020 election. These crimes must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted.





https://x.com/shellenberger/status/182887356411381369