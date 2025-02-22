Faith Friday Obtaining a Good Report And by faith Hebrews 11 1-5 Morning Manna Feb 21, 2025 Your present is the product of your past words.

yes. And I agree with you Rick, I think one of the marks here in the last days is whether so-called believers actually believe in the literal creation. I find it frustrating, I'm always frustrated. I find it frustrating that people don't believe in the literal creation that people will say a man rose from the dead three days after he was dead, but they won't believe in a six-day creation right that's right which is the greater miracle.





In this Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc delve into the topic of faith, focusing on Hebrews 11:1-5, known as the "Faith Hall of Fame." The discussion focuses on how faith serves as the bridge between the visible and invisible and how it provides assurance of God's promises. They explore how Abel and Enoch exemplified faith, highlighting that true worship and offerings must be rooted in faith.

Topics Covered

The definition and function of faith

The significance of the "Faith Hall of Fame" in Hebrews 11

The faith of Abel and his more excellent sacrifice

The creation of the world by faith and God's spoken word

The enduring legacy of faith through the elders of the Old Testament

The connection between faith, salvation, and the return of Christ

The role of faith in Holy Communion

Scripture References

Hebrews 11:1 - "Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen." Hebrews 11:3 - "Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God." Hebrews 11:4 - "By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain." Genesis 4:3-4 - "And Abel also brought of the firstlings of his flock and of the fat thereof." Psalm 33:6 - "By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth." Luke 11:50-51 - "The blood of all the prophets, which was shed from the foundation of the world, may be required of this generation." 1 Kings 18:38 - "Then the fire of the Lord fell, and consumed the burnt sacrifice." Leviticus 9:24 - "And there came a fire out from before the Lord, and consumed upon the altar the burnt offering." Hebrews 12:1 - "We are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses." Genesis 4:10 - "The voice of thy brother's blood crieth unto me from the ground."

Detailed summary Summary: This discussion focused on the topic of faith, particularly as exemplified by the "hall of fame" of faithful individuals in Hebrews 11. The key points covered include: Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. It is a bridge between the visible and invisible, the present and future. Faith gives certainty where our senses cannot. Hebrews 11 connects faith to the return of Christ and God's judgment. Faith is the assured conviction that God's future promises will be fulfilled. The "elders" or faithful individuals of the Old Testament, such as Abel, Enoch, and Noah, are presented as examples of faith that was commended by God. Their faith was proven through obedience and perseverance. Faith has always been the distinguishing mark of God's people, from the Old Testament to the New. It is not a new concept introduced in the New Testament. The creation of the universe by God's spoken word is presented as the foundational act requiring faith. Belief in a literal six-day creation is seen as a hallmark of true faith. Abel's faith-based sacrifice was accepted by God, while Cain's offering without faith was rejected. This demonstrates that worship is only acceptable to God when rooted in faith. The discussion culminates in partaking of the Lord's Supper, where believers are called to feed on Christ by faith, with thanksgiving for His sacrifice. The overall emphasis is on the centrality of faith - in God's creation, His promises, and His redemptive work - as the essential foundation for the Christian life.





speak a universe into existence and without faith you cannot believe accept and understand creation instead you will search for the ideas of men such as the big bang theory and Darwinism it requires faith to believe in creationism yes and I've said this many times I believe listen I believe I believe true saints will experience a revival of creationism in the last days that firm belief in a literal six day creation will be the hallmark of identifying true disciples of Christ in the last days yes I'm in full agreement on that statement book of revelation says so if you encounter a professing Christian who does not believe in a literal Six day creation then you've got to question their standing with God, how can you believe the promises of God if you can't believe he created the world in six days?