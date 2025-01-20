© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #421
1. 9:00 Justin Trudeau resigns (Sort of)
2. 33:20 Wildfires once again out of control in California due to infrastructure problems
3. 56:48 Mark Zuckerberg announces that Meta will start rolling back on its Censorship
4. 1:20:55 MacDonalds announces that they will be scrapping DEI
5. 1:39:21 FS1 Lawsuit Joy Taylor accused of sleeping her way to the top of FOX Sports
6. 2:07:17 Trump sentenced by Corrupt Judge as an absolute discharge
7. 2:31:30 London Chief of Police says that Britain will start attempting to extradite anyone violating its Internet laws
