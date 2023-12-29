Create New Account
Voting Right Activist Kicks Trump off Maine Ballot
Maine's secretary of state, shenna bellows, has decided that even though Donald Trump has not been found guilty of insurrection in any court of law that he'd be barred from the state's ballot. The funny thing is that she was a voting rights activist with the ACLU. #trump #maine #electoninterference #woke

democratsrepublicansacluus politicsdemocracyvoting rightsmeanmaine ballotshenna bellowsdonald trump mainemaine electiondeath of democracy

